FDA recalls dozens of children's medications due to possible microbial contamination

Dozens of children's medicines are being recalled for possible microbial contamination.

Info from FDA:

King Bio is voluntarily recalling the below products to the consumer level.

A small percentage of our products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling the products and lot numbers below.

Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date.

King Bio is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return and/or replacement of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product which is being recalled should discontinue use/distribution and contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com to make arrangements to return product. These products were distributed Nationwide to distributors and retail stores August 2017 – July 2018.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact King Bio by 866-298-2740 or e-mail recall@kingbio.com, Monday – Thursday 830am – 330pm, EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.