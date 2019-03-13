Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 900K vehicles after in-use emissions investigation

Fiat Chrysler has agreed to voluntarily recall nearly 900,000 vehicles in the U.S. as a result of an in-use emissions investigation conducted by the EPA.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive notification From FCA when parts are available for them to bring their vehicle into be repaired, and owners can continue to drive their vehicles in the meantime.

Owners who live in locations subject to inspection and maintenance may be required to have the recall performed prior to having the inspection performed.

Due to the large number of vehicles involved and the need to supply replacement components – specifically to the vehicle’s catalytic converter - this recall will be implemented in phases during the 2019 calendar year beginning with the oldest vehicles first.

Owners of affected vehicles need to wait until they receive notification from FCA prior to scheduling an appointment at the dealership. Below is the scheduled for each phase of the recall by model year:

2011MY - Q1 2019

2012MY - Q2 2019

2013/2014MY - Q3 2019

2015/2016MY - Q4 2019

Vehicles effected are as follows:

2011-2016 MY Dodge Journey (JC FWD)

2011-2014 MY Chrysler 200 / Dodge Avenger (JS FWD)

2011-2012 MY Dodge Caliber (PM FWD CVT)

2011-2016 MY Jeep Compass/Patriot (MK FWD CVT)

