Graco recalls high chairs due to fall hazard

Graco is recalling thousands of high chairs after several reports of injuries to children.

This recall involves Graco Table2Table™ 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721. The 6-in-1 highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table.

The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

Importer(s):

Graco Children’s Products Inc., of Atlanta, Ga

Recall number:

18-112

