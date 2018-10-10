Hilhof Farm Dairy recalls organic milk due to product testing error

HERSEY, Mich. - Hilhof Farm Dairy is voluntarily recalling some of its organic whole, skim, 2 percent, heavy cream and chocolate milks.

Required product testing was not conducted by a state approved analyst. The U.S Food and Drug Administration requires all persons performing testing of milk to be trained and certified by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

No illnesses have been reported.

The products being recalled are packaged in glass bottles and include Hilhof brand skim, 2%, heavy cream and chocolate milk lots with “best by” dates of 10/12/18 thru 10/26/18; and whole milk with a “use by” date of 10/12/18.

The products were distributed to 37 locations in lower Michigan.

Hilhof Farm Dairy is notifying its distributors and customers by phone, in person, and via social media outlets and is arranging for return/pickup of all recalled products.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.