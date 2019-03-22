Hill's Pet Nutrition recalls more dog food over vitamin D levels concern

Hill's Pet Nutrition has announced it's recalling eight more varieties of canned dog food over concerns regarding potentially toxic levels of vitamin D.

The company voluntarily recalled 25 products for the same concern earlier this year.

Hill's canned Prescription Diet and Science Diet foods sold at a variety of veterinarian offices is affected.

In a letter to veterinarians, Hill's says a review of its products determined the issue was isolated to a vitamin pre-mix used in its canned dog food that is limited to specific production lots.

None of Hill's dry foods or treats are affected by the recall.

According to the FDA, dogs who eat too much vitamin D can experience vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. It can also cause kidney failure.

To see a complete list recalled products click here.

