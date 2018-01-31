Infant elephant rattles recalled due to risk of ears breaking off to become choking hazard

VTech is recalling rattles due to a possible choking hazard. (WDIV)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - An infant's elephant rattle is being recalled due to a risk of the ears breaking off and becoming a choking hazard.

VTech is recalling its Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles with model number 80-184800. The rattle impacted by the recall has a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end and a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end.

VTech issued the recall on Jan. 25. About 280,000 rattles are impacted.

The rattles are about 7 inches long, and the number "1848" is printed on the back next to the battery door. "VTech" is stamped on the elephant.

The rattle sings when a button is switched on.

Consumers should stop using the recalled rattles and call TVech at 800-521-2010 for a full refund or credit for a replacement product.

VTech has received five reports of the ears breaking off, but no injuries have been reported.

The recalled rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from November 2015 through November 2017.

