Infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard

Nearly 15,000 infant snowsuits are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

Here's the info from CPSC:

This recall involves The Children’s Place girls’ infant snowsuits sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months. The recalled snowsuits were sold in two styles and three colors/patterns. The style number is printed on a label sewn in to the side seam.

The snowsuits are 100% polyester and the trim is 95% polyester and 5% spandex. They have matching print hoods with small ears, detachable mittens and a zipper down the front of the suit covered with a fabric snap flap at the chest.

Product details:

White Sophy floral – a white snowsuit with a pattern of flowers of different colors

Jazzberry ladybug – a pink snowsuit with a pattern of red ladybugs

Rosebud heart – a pale pink snowsuit with a heart pattern stitched in to the sleeves

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled snowsuits away from children, stop using them and return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. Online customers will receive return instructions by email from The Children’s Place on obtaining a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

The Children’s Place stores nationwide and online at www.childrensplace.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $50.

Importer(s):

The Children’s Place Services Company LLC, of Secaucus, N.J.

Manufactured In:

China

