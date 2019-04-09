JBS Plainwell recalls more than 43,000 pounds of beef due to plastic concerns

WASHINGTON - More than 43,000 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic are being recalled.

JBS Plainwell, Inc., a Plainwell, Michigan establishment, is recalling 43,292 pounds of the product, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The beef loaf products were produced March 20.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label. They were shipped to Michigan and Wisconsin.

So far, there have been two complaints of green, hard plastic in the products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Misty Barnes, corporate communications, JBS Plainwell, Inc., at 970-506-7805.

