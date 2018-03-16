Johnsonville recalls nearly 110K pounds of sausage product

Johnsonville is recalling more than 109,000 pounds of smoked pork sausage product that may have plastic in them.

The fully cooked pork sausage items were produced on Jan. 4, 2018.

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with Best By date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received three consumer complaints for pieces of hard, green plastic identified in the sausage product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.