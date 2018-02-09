Meijer recalls Greek, low-fat yogurts due to risk of glass particles

Meijer has recalled several yogurts due to a risk of glass in the product. (WDIV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Meijer voluntarily recalled several Greek and low-fat yogurts as a precaution due to a risk of glass particles.

The company became aware of the issue when a customer returned a yogurt cup that had two small pieces of glass in it. The company said an investigation at the retailer's manufacturing facility led it to believe there may have been a possible risk of contamination.

There have been no illnesses, injuries or additional product concerns, and the risk to consumers is considered low, the company said.

See a list of yogurts affected by the recall below. The products, which came in a plastic cup with a foil seal, were sold in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. They have an expiration date of March 3, 2018.

The product can be returned to Meijer for a full refund. Customers with questions about the recall can contact the company at 800-543-3704.

UPCs and names of affected products:

7-08820-12657-2 -- Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Black Cherry 5.3 oz.

7-08820-41513-3 -- Meijer Yogurt Low-fat Blueberry 6 oz.

7-60236-11601-1 -- Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Plain 5.3 oz.

7-60236-11603-5 -- Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Vanilla 5.3 oz.

7-60236-12418-4 -- Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Strawberry 5.3 oz.

7-60236-12431-3 -- Meijer Greek Yogurt 0% Blueberry 5.3 oz.

