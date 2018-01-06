Michigan's Schramm's Mead voluntarily recalls 'Elderberry' after consumers report upset stomachs

FERNDALE, Mich. - Schramm's Mead has voluntarily recalled bottles of "Elderberry" after two consumers reported nausea and upset stomachs after drinking the mead.

The meadery recommends that anyone who has a bottle of the mead should not consume it and instead return it to the tasting room at 327 West 9 Mile, Road in Ferndale.

The mead, available between Sept. 30-Dec. 30, 2017, was sold exclusively at the tasting room. The consumers reported feeling ill in late December.

The mead came in 375 ml wine bottles with a two-line bottling date code of “Batch #1, 9/29/2017" near the bottom inch.

There were 902 bottles sold. Production has been halted while the meadery investigates and performs laboratory testing in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Consumers with questions or those who live outside of Metro Detroit should email quality@schrammsmead.com or call Alyson Schramm Naeger at 248-439-5000, extension 2.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.