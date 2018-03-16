Nearly 600K pacifiers, teether holders recalled due to choking hazard

Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holder products are being recalled for possible choking hazards.

Name of product: Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders

Hazard: The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

Remedy: Replace

Recall date: March 15, 2018

Units: About 590,000 (in addition, about 10,500 were sold in Canada)

Description: This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders. The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny. Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.

Remedy: Consumer should immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received a total of 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.

Sold At: Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwade and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10

