Recalls

Nearly 600K pacifiers, teether holders recalled due to choking hazard

Products sold at stores nationwide

By Ken Haddad

Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holder products are being recalled for possible choking hazards.

Name of product: Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders

Hazard: The snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

Remedy: Replace

Recall date: March 15, 2018

Units: About 590,000 (in addition, about 10,500 were sold in Canada)

Description: This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders. The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny. Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder. 

Remedy: Consumer should immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received a total of 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have reported.

Sold At: Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwade and online at Amazon.com from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.