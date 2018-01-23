Panasonic recalls flat-screen televisions due to tip-over hazard

The mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the television can come loose and cause the television to tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly, officials said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Panasonic is recalling its 55-inch flat-screen LED/LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands due to the danger that they might tip over, the company announced.

The mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the television can come loose and cause the television to tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly, officials said. It poses a serious entrapment hazard that would cause injuries or death to children.

There were about 755 of the recalled televisions sold in the United States. An additional 130 televisions were sold in Canada.

The model number is TH055LRU50, printed on a tag located in the center of the back of the television.

Consumers using the swivel stand should immediately detach it, place the television in a safe place away from children and call Panasonic for a free repair kit.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of the faulty stands.

