Reilly Craft Creamery recalls some ice cream due to potential listeria risk

A Detroit-based creamery is recalled some products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Here's the info from Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development:

Reilly Craft Creamery, of Detroit, Michigan is recalling its Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Choc Choc Chunk Ice Cream because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths. The very young, the pregnant, the elderly, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to infection. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled ice cream was distributed to four local retail grocery stores in southeastern Michigan and one distributor in Ann Arbor: The Farmer’s Hand, Detroit; Western Market, Ferndale; Fairfax Quality Market, Grosse Pointe Park; Fresh Farms Market, Grosse Pointe, Eat Local Eat Natural, Ann Arbor; and through the http://michiganfarmtofamily.com website. Products may have been distributed to other grocery stores and restaurants across the state.

The Vanilla Bean Ice Cream was produced on July 31, 2018 and has a product code of 073118-1. The Choc Choc Chunk Ice Cream was produced on July 5, 2018 and has a product code of 070518-1.

The ice cream is packaged in paper pint cartons and the product numbers are on bottom of the container. The vanilla bean flavor has a large gray ‘R’ on the front of the carton with the flavor listed on top of the ‘R’ in yellow cursive font. The choc choc chunk flavor has a large light-brown ‘R’ on the front of the carton with the flavor listed on top of the ‘R’ in dark-brown cursive font.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was noted after routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in two flavors of ice cream, Vanilla Bean and Choc Choc Chunk.

Although presence of Listeria monocytogenes was only discovered in two flavors of ice cream produced in July, 2018, consumers who have purchased any flavor of Reilly Craft ice cream since March 2018 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Production of ice cream has been suspended while Reilly Craft and MDARD continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

