Sparkling Ice beverages voluntarily recalled due to customer complaints

DETROIT - Talking Rain voluntarily recalled specific bottles of its Sparkling Ice beverages this week after customer complaints.
According to the company, a small number of consumers reported that Cherry Limeade products had an off-taste and off-smell. The recalled drink was made at only one of the company's production facilities.
The beverage, which comes in 17-ounce clear plastic bottles, is sold individually, as well as in multipacks that contain a variety of other unaffected flavors.
The beverages are marked with a lot code on the neck of the bottle.
Affected bottles:
Bottle Lot Code Expiration Date Bottle UPC Case/Variety Pack UPCs
8064-63 120518 01657195084 016571950866
8065-63 120618 016571950927
8079-63 122018 016571951283
8080-63 122118 016571950866
8087-63 122818 016571953126
8088-63 122918 016571953614
8089-63 123018
8112-63 012219
8113-63 012319
8114-63 012419
8118-63 012819
8119-63 012919
8126-63 020619
8131-63 021119
8132-63 021219
8144-63 022419
8145-63 022519
8146-63 022619
8165-63 031419
8166-63 031519
8167-63 031619
Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised not to drink it and to call the Talking Rain customer center at 855-201-4333 to receive a coupon to replace their purchase.
