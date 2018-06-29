Recalls

Sparkling Ice beverages voluntarily recalled due to customer complaints

Consumers report off-taste, off-odor in Cherry Limeade

By Amber Ainsworth

Select bottles of Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade have been recalled. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Talking Rain voluntarily recalled specific bottles of its Sparkling Ice beverages this week after customer complaints.

According to the company, a small number of consumers reported that Cherry Limeade products had an off-taste and off-smell. The recalled drink was made at only one of the company's production facilities.

The beverage, which comes in 17-ounce clear plastic bottles, is sold individually, as well as in multipacks that contain a variety of other unaffected flavors.

The beverages are marked with a lot code on the neck of the bottle.

Affected bottles:

Bottle Lot Code    Expiration Date    Bottle UPC     Case/Variety Pack UPCs
8064-63                      120518           01657195084          016571950866
8065-63                      120618                                           016571950927
8079-63                      122018                                           016571951283
8080-63                      122118                                           016571950866
8087-63                      122818                                           016571953126
8088-63                      122918                                            016571953614
8089-63                      123018           
8112-63                      012219           
8113-63                      012319            
8114-63                      012419             
8118-63                      012819            
8119-63                      012919             
8126-63                      020619             
8131-63                      021119           
8132-63                      021219             
8144-63                      022419              
8145-63                      022519            
8146-63                      022619             
8165-63                      031419              
8166-63                      031519            
8167-63                      031619              

Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised not to drink it and to call the Talking Rain customer center at 855-201-4333 to receive a coupon to replace their purchase.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.