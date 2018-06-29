Sparkling Ice beverages voluntarily recalled due to customer complaints

DETROIT - Talking Rain voluntarily recalled specific bottles of its Sparkling Ice beverages this week after customer complaints.

According to the company, a small number of consumers reported that Cherry Limeade products had an off-taste and off-smell. The recalled drink was made at only one of the company's production facilities.

The beverage, which comes in 17-ounce clear plastic bottles, is sold individually, as well as in multipacks that contain a variety of other unaffected flavors.

The beverages are marked with a lot code on the neck of the bottle.

Affected bottles:

Bottle Lot Code Expiration Date Bottle UPC Case/Variety Pack UPCs

8064-63 120518 01657195084 016571950866

8065-63 120618 016571950927

8079-63 122018 016571951283

8080-63 122118 016571950866

8087-63 122818 016571953126

8088-63 122918 016571953614

8089-63 123018

8112-63 012219

8113-63 012319

8114-63 012419

8118-63 012819

8119-63 012919

8126-63 020619

8131-63 021119

8132-63 021219

8144-63 022419

8145-63 022519

8146-63 022619

8165-63 031419

8166-63 031519

8167-63 031619

Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised not to drink it and to call the Talking Rain customer center at 855-201-4333 to receive a coupon to replace their purchase.

