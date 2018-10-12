Valley Fine Foods recalls meat and poultry products

WASHINGTON - Valley Fine foods is recalling some meat and poultry products because the meat may be unfit for human consumption.

Valley Fine Foods is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of heat-treated, not fully cooked meat and poultry products due to the presence of spoilage organisms.

The refrigerated meat and poultry products were produced on various dates from Aug. 15 through Oct. 4.

The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Chicken Penne Alfredo” with case code #19034, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34709-0, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34709-3.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Chicken Primavera” with case code #19033, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34708-3, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34708-6.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Italian Sausage Ziti” with case code #19035, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34711-3, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34711-6.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Rigatoni with Meatballs and a Mushroom Cream Sauce” with case code #19036, case UPC Code of 1-07-42753- 34710-6 and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34710-9.

The products have the establishment number “P-22102B” or “M-22102B” on the side of the product package.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Michigan, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

The issue was discovered Oct. 4 during routine internal testing.

There are no confirmed reports of reactions due to the consumption of the products. Anyone concerned is advised to contact their health care provider.

Anyone with the listed products in their fridge or freezer should throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.

