Whole Foods Market recalls oatmeal raisin cookies due to undisclosed allergen

DETROIT - Whole Foods Market is recalling Whole Foods Market brand oatmeal raisin cookies from stores in eight states due to undisclosed allergen.

The cookies contained soy flour that was not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

All affected cookies have been removed from store shelves. The affected cookies were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The cookies were packaged in an 18-count plastic container with a PLU beginning with 23209. The products have sell by dates from June 4 through July 8, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported. Customers who purchased these products at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST Saturday through Sunday.

