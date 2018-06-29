Wish-Bone Italian salad dressing recalled due to undeclared allergens

DETROIT - Pinnacle Foods Inc. recalled a limited quantity of 15-ounce Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing 15 due to undisclosed allergens.

The recall was issued after the company learned a limited number of bottles were mislabeled. The product contains milk and egg, which was not declared on the bottle.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. If you are not allergic to milk or egg, this product is safe to eat.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, but the company is taking this action as part of its commitment to the health and safety of its customers.

The product was produced on March 19. In total, 7,768 cases of Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing in 15-ounce. bottles, distributed nationwide, are involved in the recall. No other Wish-Bone products are included in this recall.

All affected distributors and retail customers, as well as the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network, are being notified and the affected product is being removed from store shelves.

The recalled items can be identified by a “Best If Used By” date printed on the neck wrapper. Only products with a “Best If Used By” date of Jan 13 19 and with labeling that matches both the front and back labels attached in the press release are subject to recall.

Flavor: Wish Bone House Italian 6/15 oz.

Case lot code: 4913019S51

Item number: 004132100648

Best if Used By Date (found on neck label of bottle): Jan 13 19

There is no impact on any other Italian varieties and no other products produced by Pinnacle Foods are affected by this recall.

Affected products may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

