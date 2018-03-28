Remember the price-fixing milk lawsuit you filed a claim for? Here's the latest on payouts

Back in January of 2017, as the result of a class action lawsuit, people who bought certain dairy products in Michigan were eligible for a cash refund.

The antitrust lawsuit alleged a nationwide conspiracy by CWT and its members to limit the production of raw farm milk by prematurely slaughtering cows, in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other fresh milk products. Defendants deny any wrongdoing or liability for the claims alleged.

While claims closed at the end of January 2017, people are left wondering: Where is my milk money?

Here's the latest update from the official settlement website:

The Fresh Milk Products Price-fixing Class Action payout amounts have been finalized. We received more claims than anticipated, which lowered the expected payout amounts on a fixed settlement fund. Individuals will receive $6.79, and entities will be receiving $190.13.

The appeals deadline has now passed, but unfortunately, there were 3 appeals submitted by objectors to the settlement, which means payments cannot start until those appeals are resolved. It is now in the hands of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Regrettably, the wheels of justice don’t always move at the pace we want, and objectors to a settlement can hold up payments for all class members. We are working hard to resolve the appeals so we can get payments in the hands of all claimants. We do apologize for the delays and truly appreciate your patience with this process.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.