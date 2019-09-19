Renovated Sterling Heights ALDI store reopens today

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - ALDI is welcoming shoppers back to its renovated Sterling Heights store on Thursday.

The store at 34030 Van Dyke Avenue is part of a $1.9 billion initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide by the end of 2020. ALDI said it is investing $33 million to update 23 stores in Metro Detroit.

ALDI said the updated Sterling Heights store layout features "expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most."

All renovated ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials, the company says.

The Sterling Heights store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"The updated ALDI store layout has even more to offer shoppers. Stores are easier to navigate and have more space for the products people love the most," said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville division vice president for ALDI. "We can't wait to show our customers in Sterling Heights their newly remodeled store, and continue providing the affordable, high-quality foods we know they love at ALDI."

