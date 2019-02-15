Report: Payless ShoeSource set to close all US stores

Payless ShoeSource is planning to shutter all of its U.S. stores, according to a report.

Reuters reports the discount retailer plans to close all of its approximately 2,300 stores and file for bankruptcy later this month. It would be the second time the company has filed for bankruptcy.

In 2017, Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, closing 10 stores in Michigan, and 400 stores in the U.S.

Reuters reports the company is preparing to run going-out-of-business sales starting next week.

Payless was established in 1956, based in Topeka, Kansas.

