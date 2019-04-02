Report: Whole Foods to cut prices by 20% on select items

DETROIT - Amazon is cutting prices at Whole Foods starting this week.

Prices on hundreds of items will be lowered with a focus on produce and meat.

This is according to The Wall Street Journal, which reports prices will be cut an average of 20 percent on select items.

The move comes as Amazon tries to shake the "Whole Paycheck" image of Whole Foods.

At the same time, it's trying to keep up with chains like Walmart and Kroger which are keeping prices low to battle Amazon.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.