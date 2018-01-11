Several Sam's Club locations close abruptly, including 1 Michigan store

Several Sam's Club locations abruptly closed Thursday, according to a report from Business Insider.

According to the report, the Walmart-owned warehouse club is closing 63 stores across the country.

A Sam's Club spokesperson told KPRC that employees will be paid for the next 60 days and that the company hopes to transfer employees to other stores.

Sam's Club is replying to several Twitter users with a statement:

"After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.

"Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associated through this transition."

One Michigan store is included in the closings: 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911

Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.