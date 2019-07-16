Sick and tired of hidden fees? Find out what people are doing about it

It's one of the most aggravating and frustrating parts of buying a product or service.

You leave the checkout counter and moments after you realize the price you thought you paid was far from the price you actually paid. Now, it's too late.

In other cases, you go to buy a ticket or pay a phone, cable, car rental, hotel or airline bill.. only to discover additional hidden fees.

96% of people say they were annoyed with hidden fees they experienced in their lives, acording to Consumer Reports.

There were so many complaints, they launched a new website asking consumers to share their hidden fee horror stories. This led to a whole new round of outrage resulting in Marriot being hit with a lawsuit by Washington, D.C.'s Attorney General just last week. The hotel is now being accused of charging deceptive and misleading resort fees.

However, it's not just one company with tricky fees. It's become a whole marketplace where consumers are losing control over their purchases.

Advocates are demanding full, up front disclosure from retailers. They are already lobbying government to require it.

