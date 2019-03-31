Sunday is last day for pre-season Cedar Point ticket deals

Sunday is your last chance to grab pre-season tickets at a discounted price for Cedar Point this summer.

The pre-season deals include $45 ($28 saving) good-any-day tickets, or the Funday Bundle which includes one-day admission, parking and a meal for $49.99 ($58 saving).

Check out the full list of pre-season deals here.

Cedar Point opens for the 2019 season on May 11.

