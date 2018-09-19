Target car seat trade-in 2018: Everything you need to know

Target's popular car seat trade-in program continues through Saturday. Here's everything you need to know.

Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since the program launched, more than 306,000 car seats have been recycled. To date, through trade-in programs, Target has recycled more than 4.6 million pounds of materials.

When is the car seat trade-in?

The next car seat trade-in event is Sunday, September 9 through Saturday, September 22, 2018, at most stores (excluding small-format stores).

Target will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near Guest Services.

Car seats can only be traded in at a Target store, however, the coupons picked up from Guest Services can be applied to both in-store and online purchases. The coupon is eligible through October 6, 2018.

Find a participating store.

Why trade-in my car seat?

Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20 percent off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, and for the first time, select baby home gear, such as playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including: infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials, such as steel beams and carpet padding.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.