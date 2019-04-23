Target recalls wooden toys due to choking hazard

Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard.

The recall includes eight Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles. The vehicles were sold individually in stores and as an 8-pack assortment online. The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger.

The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Item numbers included in the recall include:

Name Item# DPCI (Model Number) UPC Caboose 89304 234-18-0100 765940893043 Santa in Sleigh 89297 234-18-0100 765940892978 Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck 89298 234-18-0100 765940892985 Train 89301 234-18-0100 765940893012 Police Car 89303 234-18-0100 765940893036 Firetruck 89302 234-18-0100 765940893029 Taxi 89300 234-18-0100 765940893005 Digger 89299 234-18-0100 765940892992 Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment NA 234-20-0189 765940893159

Customers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund.

So far, there have been four reports of the wheels detaching including one report of a missing wheel when opened. So far, no injuries have been reported.

You can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.