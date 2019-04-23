Consumer

Target recalls wooden toys due to choking hazard

By Matt Morawski - Executive Producer

Target is voluntarily recalling nearly half a million wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard.

The recall includes eight Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles. The vehicles were sold individually in stores and as an 8-pack assortment online. The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger.

The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Item numbers included in the recall include:

Name

Item#

DPCI (Model Number)

UPC

Caboose

89304

234-18-0100

765940893043

Santa in Sleigh

89297

234-18-0100

765940892978

Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck

89298

234-18-0100

765940892985

Train

89301

234-18-0100

765940893012

Police Car

89303

234-18-0100

765940893036

Firetruck

89302

234-18-0100

765940893029

Taxi

89300

234-18-0100

765940893005

Digger

89299

234-18-0100

765940892992

Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment

NA

234-20-0189

765940893159

 

Customers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund.

So far, there have been four reports of the wheels detaching including one report of a missing wheel when opened. So far, no injuries have been reported.

You can contact Target at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

