Target, Shipt expand same-day delivery service in Metro Detroit

Target is now offering same-day delivery services in Metro Detroit.

Target and its delivery partner Shipt can now bring your favorite Target products to your door the same day you order.

What is Shipt?

Shipt is a membership-based online grocery marketplace delivering fresh foods and household essentials through a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Shipt offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to members for $99 per year, and is currently available to over 30 million households in more than 70 markets across the country.

To get started, visit shipt.com/target or use the Shipt app on your mobile device. Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the app.

How do I place an order using Shipt?

To place an order using Shipt, visit shipt.com/target or use the Shipt app on your mobile device. There is no minimum to order and you can place as many orders as you’d like.

What can I order?

Use Shipt to shop Target groceries, essentials and more. Keep in mind, some items are excluded from Shipt including:

Select Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Bedding & Bath

Furniture & Patio

Entertainment

Services (Starbucks, Target Café, Target Mobile)

Limited Time Offers

Items over 40 lbs.

Alcohol

Prescription Medication

For more information, visit our Shipt Help page, or visit help.shipt.com for additional FAQs

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.