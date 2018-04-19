Target's car seat trade-in event returns this weekend

If you have an old car-seat laying around, this event is for you!

In honor of Earth Month, Target is bringing back their popular car seat trade-in event at Target stores across the country.

Here's what you need to know (From Target.com):

April 22 through May 5 , bring any unwanted car seats to your local Target store and receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller from our stores or full online assortment.

, and the team member there will give you your coupon. Guests can get one coupon per seat dropped off, and the coupon is eligible through May 19, 2018. We’ll get the old car seats to our partners at Waste Management, who will recycle the parts to create new things like grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials. Cool, huh?

What is the car seat trade-in program?

When is the car seat trade-in program taking place?

Sunday, April 22 through Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Where do I bring my old car seat to trade-in?

Car seats can only be traded in at a Target store. Target will have drop-off boxes for guests’ unwanted car seats located near Guest Services.

How do I receive a coupon for trading in an old car seat?

You can pick up a coupon from Target Guest Services, which will be located near the drop-off boxes.

What is the coupon offer and how do I redeem it?

You will receive a 20 percent off coupon toward a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base or travel system. Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and is eligible through May 19, 2018.

Are all stores participating in the car seat trade-in program?

All stores, excluding the small-format stores, are participating in the program.

Find a participating store

What does Target do with the car seats that are traded in?

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as grocery carts, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding.

Is this the first time Target has had a car seat trade-in program?

Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since the program launched, more than 176,000 car seats have been recycled.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.