Tired of spam calls? Here's how to register your phone on 'Do Not Call' list

No, you probably haven't won a free vacation to the Bahamas.

Are you tired of spam calls trying to convince you of a deal of a lifetime? It seems spam calls seem to make a comeback every year or so.

Here's how to help stop them:

The National Do Not Call Registry gives you a choice about whether to receive telemarketing calls.

How do I register?

Add your phone number for free by visiting donotcall.gov, or calling 1-888-382-1222 from the phone you want to register (TTY: 1-866-290-4236).

If you register online, you will receive a confirmation email from donotcall.gov. You must click on the link in the email within 72 hours to complete your registration.

How long does it take?

Your phone number should show up on the Registry the next day. Most sales calls will stop once your number has been on the Registry for 31 days.

If I register my number, will ALL unwanted calls stop?

No, the Do Not Call Registry prohibits sales calls. You still may receive political calls, charitable calls, debt collection calls, informational calls, and telephone survey calls.

In addition, companies may still call if you’ve recently done business with the company, or if you’ve given the company written permission to call you. However, if you ask a company not to call you again, it must honor your request. Record the date of your request.

Hang up on illegal sales calls. If your number is on the Registry, and you get a sales call, or you get an illegal robocall, don’t interact in any way. Don’t press buttons to be taken off the call list or to talk to a live person. Doing so will probably lead to more unwanted calls. Instead, hang up and file a complaint with the FTC.

My number is on the Registry, so why am I still getting illegal calls?

Since 2009, the FTC has seen a significant increase in the number of illegal sales calls – particularly robocalls. The reason is technology. Internet powered phone systems make it cheap and easy for scammers to make illegal calls from anywhere in the world, and to display fake caller ID information, which helps them hide from law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.