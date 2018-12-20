Today is final day to ship packages in time for Christmas day

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Thursday is the final day you can ship a package and have it arrive on time for Christmas day.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service all are preparing for an influx of customers with packages and Christmas cards.

Diane Lesperance is the post master at the Roseville Post Office. She said hard work from postal employees is the only way to get everything where it needs to go on time.

"It's crazy, but everybody comes in with a positive attitude and they just get it done," she said.

Lesperance said she's seen some strange things come through the Post Office during her tenure.

"Crickets, a snake, roosters, birds," she said.

There are two billion packages and pieces of mail going through the mail. Lesperance said during the holidays there is an influx of everything including both letters and packages. She Amazon sends her office hundreds of thousands of packages each day.

"Packages that come in the morning are delivered the same day, those that come in the afternoon will be delivered tomorrow," she said.

Make sure you get your package shipped on Thursday if you want to make sure it is delivered by Christmas.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.