Today is the last day to use Payless gift cards

Monday is the last day the failing Payless ShoeSource chain will honor gift cards and store credit.

The Topeka, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection last month and a liquidation sale is underway. According to its website, locations have already stopped accepting returns and coupons.

Payless said it received court approval to support the orderly closing of about 2,500 stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as its e-commerce business. It also received authorization to pay employee wages and benefits, as well as claims from critical vendors.

Retail operations outside of North America, including company-owned stores in Latin America, are separate entities and are not included in the bankruptcy filing.

