Verizon service outage reported in Michigan

Verizon customers in Michigan are reporting a service outage Wednesday around the state.

Customers have reported service outages across Michigan, according to DownDetector.com, a user-generated outage reporting site.

Verizon confirmed the outage in a tweet to Local 4: "Verizon is currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area. Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly. Thank you for your patience during this time."

