Walmart reveals top-selling item at Michigan stores in 2018

What item did Michiganders buy the most at Walmart this year?

The supermarket chain released their annual list of top-selling items with a breakdown by state. Here are some of the findings:

Thirsty? – Nebraskans served up iced tea while North Dakotans sipped on lemonade. In Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota, residents enjoyed their coffee whereas people living in Washington D.C. preferred mugs of dark chocolate cocoa. And, in Wisconsin, residents drank a lot of water and were often restocking their PUR water filters.

Kitchen Essentials – Alaskans cooked with coconut milk, people in Maine purchased condensed milk, Vermont residents liked their creamed corn and Oregonians enjoyed sugar. Residents of Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa and Utah prepared dinner with their Instant Pots. And, at snack time, Nevadans grabbed a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Puffs.

Cleaning Up – The East Coast cleaned up with paper towels, which was a top item in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Meanwhile, Indiana residents bought a lot of toilet bowl cleaner and Kentucky residents were fans of disposable washcloths.

Coloring Across the Country – Crayons were a top item in eight states including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Top-selling item in Michigan

In Michigan, the top-selling item in 2018 was the Ozark Trail 20-Ounce Tumbler. Last year, it was lavender scented cleaning products.

