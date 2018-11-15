Walmart selling 'Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner' kits for about $50: Here's what's included

If you'd rather assemble a Thanksgiving dinner this year, Walmart is the place for you.

Walmart is now selling Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner kits for just under $50. The kit, available now, will serve 6 to 8 of your closest family and friends.

The kit contains either a glazed spiral ham or smoked turkey breast plus all your traditional Thanksgiving sides like green bean casserole, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes with gravy.

Since everything is already fully cooked, all you have to do is put it in the oven – no slicing, dicing, mixing, or mashing required.

The kit is available in the deli section for $47.88.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.