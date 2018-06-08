How Vote 4 The Best works

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best
Our annual contest is back and going on now. People can nominate their favorite Metro Detroit businesses and add them to our list. Then the general public votes for their favorites.
This helps create our Go-To Guide of the best places around town to shop, eat, play, get in shape and more. It lets people find hidden gems, as well as the tried and true staples.
NOMINATIONS
June 6 to 12
If a business is already on the list you don't need to nominate them again.
VOTING
June 15 to July 15
When voting for the first time, you'll need to register using your email. Then you'll get a link sent to your email so you can vote.
You can then vote once per hour. If you close your browser or sign out, you will have to sign in again and vote using the link sent to your email.
To avoid having to get a link each time you vote:
- keep your browser open or
- bookmark the link
TIPS TO PROMOTE YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESSES
Make it easy for people to vote. Send them to clickondetroit.com/4thebest
Other Tips:
- Share on social media: It's the easiest way to reach a large audience quickly. Once voting starts use the SHARE button below the business
- Window clings: If you're a business, you can request a window cling that lets customers know you're on the list. Just email us at Vote4theBest@WDIV.com
- Enhanced listing: By signing up for our newsletter, we'll add a picture of your business to your listing. Each business must provide us with a graphic. To request this email us at Vote4theBest@WDIV.com.
- Promotion: We'll provide digital banners for your website, Facebook page and artwork for a printable 4'x2' banner you can take to a printer of your choice.