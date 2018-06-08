How Vote 4 The Best works

Local 4's Vote 4 The Best

Our annual contest is back and going on now. People can nominate their favorite Metro Detroit businesses and add them to our list. Then the general public votes for their favorites.

This helps create our Go-To Guide of the best places around town to shop, eat, play, get in shape and more. It lets people find hidden gems, as well as the tried and true staples.

NOMINATIONS

June 6 to 12

If a business is already on the list you don't need to nominate them again.

VOTING

June 15 to July 15

When voting for the first time, you'll need to register using your email. Then you'll get a link sent to your email so you can vote.

You can then vote once per hour. If you close your browser or sign out, you will have to sign in again and vote using the link sent to your email.

To avoid having to get a link each time you vote:

keep your browser open or

bookmark the link

TIPS TO PROMOTE YOUR FAVORITE BUSINESSES

Make it easy for people to vote. Send them to clickondetroit.com/4thebest

Other Tips: