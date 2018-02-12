Oakland Mall Small Business FAIR set for March 10 in Troy

TROY, Mich. - Establish your small business in Oakland Mall (14 Mile and John R) at the Oakland Mall Small Business FAIR.

On Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local vendors are invited to display and sell products including: arts, crafts, décor, gifts, hats, jewelry, shirts and more. This event is an opportunity for all local small businesses, crafters and entrepreneurs to exhibit and sell their products in the middle of Oakland Mall. Vendors are invited to exhibit for $49 per table, and Elder Ford will sponsor 10 individuals with disabilities to exhibit for free (contact MichiganCrafters@gmail.com for more info).

Now in its seventh year, the event has grown to include Michigan-made items and services from any community member. The event began in April of 2012 as a means to support the entrepreneurial spirit of talented individuals including veterans and people with disabilities -- who are often not afforded equal employment opportunities.

Admission is free to the public and everyone is encouraged to support the Small Business FAIR at Oakland Mall. For more information about the event or to secure an exhibitor table please go to: www.SmallBusinessFAIR.org.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.