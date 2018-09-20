Top Local Stories
Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue as negotiations break down
News
LIVE: Arraignment expected for suspects in carjacking of 88-year-old Livonia woman
Live
Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity return with severe storm threat
Weather
Joe Fauria on Detroit Lions culture: Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson left knowing they'd never win
Sports
23-year-old Huron Township woman found after being dropped off in Detroit, family says
Missing In Michigan
Maryland Rite Aid distribution center shooting kills 4, including suspect
National
Harper Woods man accused of masturbating in window while gaining attention of 15-year-old neighbor
News
Convicted murderer Matthew Makowski could walk free
Crime
Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska
Hail
content
Our teachers rock (PHOTO)
Submit your photos to nominate your favorite teachers here!
Posted: 2:20 PM, September 20, 2018
Updated: 2:20 PM, September 20, 2018
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Eastbound I-94 closed at 12 Mile Road due to crash
LIVE: Arraignment expected for suspects in carjacking of 88-year-old…
Major Belle Isle Park conservatory renovations start next month
Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue as negotiations break down
23-year-old Huron Township woman found after being dropped off in…