White Boy Rick Primetime Special - The real story tonight at 10 on Local 4

This Local 4 special is hosted by investigative reporter Kevin Dietz who has been following Rick Wershe's story for years.
- At 14, Rick Wershe, Jr. became the youngest FBI informant ever and helped bring down some of Detroit's biggest drug dealers.
- Then the FBI abandoned him and he became a dealer until being busted with eight kilos of cocaine.
- Wershe has been in prison ever since.
"White Boy Rick" chronicles Wershe's improbable life story and his fight to be released from prison.
Graham Media Group recently released a new, eight-episode season of "Shattered: White Boy Rick," an original true-crime podcast series. The entire series is available for free on Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast listening platform.
For more information, visit whiteboyrick.show.