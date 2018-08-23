Top Local Stories
LIVE: Funeral services held for Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in Westland hit-and-run
Live
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 23, 2018
Live
Reserve Wayne County officer gets 30 months for killing motorcyclist in drunken driving crash
News
Van Buren teacher under investigation for operating, performing for X-rated porn site with husband
News
Former MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying to investigators about knowledge of Nassar's abuse
News
Mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne
News
Judy Blume visits Detroit for art trip, stays for the food
Entertainment
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles via CNN
Fiat Chrysler recalls 209K minivans, SUVs to fix brake problem
Recalls
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Kroger to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025
Consumer
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Michigan Renaissance Festival
Enter to Win Four (4) Tickets to The Michigan Renaissance Festival
LOCAL NEWS
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
