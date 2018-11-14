Top Local Stories
WATCH: Fellow police dogs whimper at memorial for slain K-9 officer in Michigan
News
2 charged in fatal shooting of Sterling Heights man stopped at Detroit traffic light
News
Convicted sex offender wanted in fatal shooting of woman, security guard, Detroit police say
News
Teacher killed in fiery crash on I-94 near 23 Mile Road in Macomb County
Traffic
Detroit restaurant named among best new spots in America
Michigan Eats
Bloomfield Twp. Target employee accused of embezzling thousands in elaborate online ordering scam
News
Michigan man killed, 2 injured by sliding car while standing in ditch after crash along I-69
News
Should Michigan football fans be worried about alarming red zone defense numbers?
Hail
Fire burns in front of Troy home due to gas line break
News
Contests
Live In The D: Viviano Contest
Enter to Win a Elegant Gathering Centerpiece from Viviano Flower Shop
LOCAL NEWS
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Michigan Medicaid approved for drug pricing experiment
