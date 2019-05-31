Contests

Enter to Win a Greater Lansing Family Fun Getaway Experience!

Greater Lansing Family Fun Getaway

  • Four Tickets to a Lansing Lugnuts Minor League Baseball Game. (Value - $140)
    • 4 Lugnuts Flex Tickets (to be redeemed for any home, regular season game at Cooley Law School Stadium)
    • $25 in Lugnut Loot (good for concessions inside stadium)
    • 4 Lugnuts Pint Glasses
  • Launch Lansing Trampoline Park Family Fun Pack (Value $150)
    • (4) 1 hour general admission*
    • (4) laser tag games
    • $20 arcade card
    • (1) large 16″ pizza
    • (1) pitcher of pop
    • add on jumper/laser tag for $15/person
    • *Includes access to trampolines, dodgeball, basketball, ninja course, launch pad, slackline, tumble tracks and battle pit 
      *Launch grip socks are mandatory on all attractions
  • Four Free Admission Passes to Impression 5 Science Center (Value - $34)
  • One Overnight Stay at Hyatt Place at Eastwood Towne Center (Value $189)
  • $50 VISA Gift Card

Total Value - $563

