We Are One Together Presented By Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company will honor and thank Health Care Workers & First Responders (Police, Fire & EMT) during the Ford Fireworks on Monday, August 31st. Apply or nominate a local hero to win a catered, family meal and celebration kit that will be delivered to their home on the day of the Fireworks. 100 heroes will be selected for the meals with 10 lucky winners also receiving a $500 Gift Card.
Join us as we thank the hometown heroes who have supported our community during this difficult time
