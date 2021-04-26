Enter Live in the D All 4 Moms Getaway!

This vacation package for 4 includes a 3-night stay at The Island by Hotel RL, round-trip coach class airline tickets for the winner and up to 3 guests to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida and a midsize car rental for four days!

The Island by Hotel RL in Fort Walton Beach, Florida is located on the sugar sand beaches of Florida’s Emerald Coast. With the Gulf of Mexico just steps from your hotel room, The Island offers family-friendly activities, live music, and the best views on Okaloosa Island. You can enjoy all that the beach has to offer without ever leaving The Island!

In Florida, you’ll find plenty of outdoor activities including 825 miles of beaches, where you can relieve stress and make memories that will last a lifetime.