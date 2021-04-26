Mom Getaway Official Contest Rules

Official Live in the D All 4 Moms Getaway Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this Live in the D All 4 Moms Getaway contest (“Contest”), brought to you by WDIV (“Station”), Visit Florida (“Visit Florida”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the Contest. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station and Visit Florida’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest.

Eligibility. The Contest is open for entry by legal U.S. residents only, who are a minimum 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area (“entrant(s)”). Winners of the contest must be a minimum 25 years of age or older at the time the prize is to be booked and must reside in the local viewing area (“winner(s)”). The Contest is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Station and Visit Florida and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

How To Enter. Contest begins at 10:00 a.m. EDT on April 26, 2021. Deadline to enter is 12:00 p.m. EDT on April 30, 2021 (“Contest Period”). Station’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Contest. To enter, you must nominate a person that is a mother and submit all required information provided on the Station’s contest page at clickondetroit.com/contests as described below (“Entry Form”).

Each entrant must upload an image and a text description of why they are nominating that person for this Contest. By uploading this photo, the entrant warrants and represents the entrant owns the copyright in the Photo or that the entrant has the express permission of the copyright owner to enter into the license below. The entrant warrants and represents that the Photo is not a professional photo. If any Photos include children under the age of 18, the Photo submitted must be by that child’s parent/guardian. The entrant grants the Station a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, fully transferable and worldwide right to use, assign, license/sub-license, distribute, commercially exploit and create derivative works from the Photo, in any and all media, in any manner, in whole or in part, without any restriction or compensation to the entrant. The entrant hereby releases the Station from all claims arising from the use of the Photo and/or the likeness of the person(s) depicted in the Photo for commercial purposes.

Entrants must be the registered subscriber for any e-mail account and/or telephone number submitted on the Entry Form. You may enter only once during the Contest Period. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number. Multiple entries received from any person or email address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection on the Entry Form, entrants agree that Station and/or Visit Florida may contact the entrant via the email address on their Entry Form with information about pre-selected goods or services. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Station may disqualify any entry that it concludes, in its sole discretions, conveys false, inaccurate or fraudulent information. Any entries determined by Station, in its sole discretion, to include content that is lewd, reflects inappropriate bias, sexually explicit, racist, bigoted, inappropriately prejudicial or harassing will be void, causing for the entrant to be disqualified and triggering further action as the Station deems necessary. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

Selection of Winners. A total of five (5) potential winner(s) will be selected by the producers of Live in the D, whose decisions will be final and binding. The selection of all potential winner(s) will take place April 30, 2021. The potential winner(s) will be announced on Live in the D each day of the week beginning May 3, 2021 and ending May 7, 2021. In addition, the Station will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) via the telephone number or email address provided on the Entry Form. The potential winner must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability and indemnification agreement, publicity release, prize acceptance form, valid government identification and/or other related forms (“Forms”) as instructed by Station or prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining non-winning eligible Entries received. If a potential winner cannot be contacted or fails to respond to the prize notification within two (2) weeks of the initial contact, if a prize notification is returned as undeliverable or potential winner fails to complete and submit all required Forms as instructed by the Station, the potential winner may forfeit the prize and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining non-winning eligible Entries received. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE STATION. Station reserves the right to contact all Contest entrants to confirm Entry. The list of entries will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to Visit Florida without the specific approval of the Contest entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

