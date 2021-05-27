Ford Fund Salute to Educators Contest!

Ford Motor Company and its philanthropic arm Ford Fund will partner with the Yankee Air Museum to honor and thank teachers and educators during the Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 28th. Nominate a local teacher or educator who has gone above and beyond for their students and community during the past school year. A select group of winners will receive an invitation to attend a private celebration for the Ford Fireworks at Metro Beach on Lake St. Clair, for themselves and three guests. The event will include safe and socially distanced entertainment, food and beverage.

In addition, the selected winners will automatically be entered for an opportunity to ride on a flight of a Yankee Air Museum World War II Bomber. Ford Motor Company Fund is proud to continue its support of the Yankee Air Museum as it works to preserve history and educate young people about aviation and STEM careers.

Random drawing will take place at the Ford Fireworks viewing event Monday June 28th, 2021. Visit http://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/ for information about the flight opportunities.

Tell us why you would like to apply or nominate an educator (teacher, professor, school counselors) for a chance to win an invitation to attend a private celebration to view the Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 28th.

Join us as we thank those who have supported our students and our community during this difficult time.