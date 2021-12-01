🔒 Enter to win a surprise gift from Somerset Collection!

We’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win a mystery holiday gift from the Somerset Collection!

Somerset Collection presents the Holiday Selects at the Studio now in Downtown Detroit through Dec. 24. A curation of the ultimate holiday gift giving selects from Lego to Luxury.

To spread even more cheer this holiday season the personal stylists have hand selected surprise gifts you can enter to win in the Somerset Collection Studio lockers! Values ranging from $400 to over a thousand dollars!

Five gifts over five days, from Dec. 1-5. Fill out the form below to enter!