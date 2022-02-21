🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to Waitress March 15 – 20 at The Music Hall in Detroit!

WDIV Insiders can enter to win four tickets to “Waitress” -- running at The Music Hall in Detroit from March 15-20.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O’Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

