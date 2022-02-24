28
º
Join Insider
Sign In
Search
News
Watch Live
COVID-19 Data
Michigan COVID
Get Caught Up
Elections
Help Me Hank
Good Health
Local News
National
World
Community
Defenders
Entertainment
Environment
Politics
Flashpoint
Trust Index
Solutionaries
Meet The Team
Sports
Olympics
Lions
Lions Stats
Tigers
Tigers Stats
Red Wings
Red Wings Stats
Pistons
Pistons Stats
Wolverines
Spartans
4Frenzy
Bob Krause Golf
Features
4 Live
Parade
Vote 4 The Best
Click On Deals
Black History Month
Jobs 4 You
4YI
All 4 Pets
Tech Time
Something Good
Mental Health Matters
Healthy Heart
StyleWise
Money Minute
Tasty Tuesday
Fitness Friday
Brag Book
Sunshine Awards
In The D
Food
TV Listings
MeTV Detroit
Contests
Live In The D
Dine In The D
Click On Deals
What's The Buzz
Uniquely Detroit
Events Live Guide
Ann Arbor
Headlines
Topics
Sports
Events
Ann Arbor Weather
Get Involved
Weather
Weather Center
Weather News
Alerts
StormPins
School Closings
Forecasting Change
4ZONE - Metro
4ZONE - North
4ZONE - South
4ZONE - West
Traffic
Road Construction Updates
Live Traffic Map
Newsletters
Contact Us
News
Sports
Features
Live In The D
Ann Arbor
Weather
Traffic
Newsletters
Contact Us
News
Sports
Features
Live In The D
Ann Arbor
Weather
Traffic
Newsletters
Contact Us
A winter weather advisory in effect for 11 regions in the area
See the complete list
WEATHER ALERT
A winter weather advisory in effect for 11 regions in the area
HIDE
Ad
Contests
Enter for a chance to win four (4) tickets to the Detroit Autorama March 4 - 6!
Published:
February 24, 2022, 3:00 PM
Tags:
Car Show
,
Family
WDIV
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.