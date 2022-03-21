🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to The Band’s Visit at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre April 19 - May 1

WDIV Insiders can enter to win four tickets to see The Band’s Visit at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit from April 19 to May 1.

In a joyful, offbeat story, set in a town way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways.

The cast of world-class performers is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and the Broadway production. Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal in the role of “Dina.”